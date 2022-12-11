Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest documentary about their ties with the Royal Family has made critics urge the couple to not show up at King Charles’ coronation in 2023. From British politicians to prominent historians, several prominent figures in the United Kingdom have commented on the couple after the release of their Netflix documentary.

In a conversation with Daily Mail UK, Tory veteran David Mellor stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “categorically shouldn’t come” for King Charles’ coronation ceremony, which is slated for May 6 next year. “They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there,” he said, adding that people in the UK “would be perfectly entitled to boo if the couple did turn up. They are a sad pair and there is no hope for them on their current course.”

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith also commented on the situation, and rhetorically asked why the duo would want to attend the event “if they dislike the Royal Family so much.” Lady Antonia Fraser, who is a historian and an author, noted that it would be better for Prince Harry and Meghan to skip the event to make sure that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla remain in the spotlight.

“It worries me that if they come the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands in Hollywood,” she said.

Where does the criticism come from?

The sharp criticism ensued after the first three episodes of the pair’s documentary released on Netflix, garnering massive viewership. The bombshell episodes comprised multiple allegations, including the Royals having an “unconscious bias” over Markle’s ethnicity and King Charles failing to sufficiently take care of Harry after the demise of Princess Diana.

Dai Davies, the erstwhile head of Royal protection command, stated that the allegations could pose security threats to the Royals. “We don’t know what poison will come out next, but when considering what has been said, be it half-truth, lie or mockery of the Royal Family, how can anyone want them to be invited to the Coronation?” he said. “The presentation of the monarchy and the Commonwealth as being racist is an insult to Britain and Britons. The false narrative presented in this series could give rise to people with a fixation on the Royal Family to enact their fantasies,” Davies added.