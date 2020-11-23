Bronze Idols Stolen 42 Years Ago Found In London; Returned To TN's Rajagopalaswamy Temple

Four bronze idols which were stolen from the 15th century Rajagopalaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu have been returned after 42 years. The authorities informed that the ancient temple at Ananthamangalam in Nagapattinam district got back the stolen idols, which were recovered in London, on Saturday from Chennai. The recovered idols are to be reinstalled at the Rajagopalaswamy temple on November 25.

Speaking about the return of idols, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel took to Twitter to speak about the recovery and informed that the stolen bronze idols are from the 13th Century Chola dynasty. He further added the authorities have been working over the years attempting to trace the idols and now they have finally been returned. The bronze idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman were stolen from the ancient Rajagopalaswamy temple in November of 1978.

Read | Ancient Hindu Temple Discovered In Northwest Pakistan; Thought To Be A Vishnu Mandir

Read | Rajasthan Set To Allow Legal Mining Of Unique Sandstone, Needed To Build Ram Temple

Theft & recovery of idols stolen from ancient Tamil Nadu Temple

In 1978, after the bronze idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman were stolen from the 15th century Rajagopalaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu, the Porayar police lodged a case and went on to arrest three people after the investigation. Despite the arrest and investigation, the stolen idols could not be traced. Years later, a Singapore-based voluntary organisation that monitors the trade of artifacts in the international market informed the authorities of the whereabouts of the stolen idols. In September 2020, the authorities recovered three of the four stolen bronze idols from an antique collector in London.

Read | Mathura Court Adjourns In Plea Seeking Removal Of Mosque Allegedly Built On Razed Temple

The recovered bronze idols of Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Sita were then handed over to the Indian Embassy by the Metropolitan Police in London. Soon after, they were brought back to India and handed to the Indian Ministry of Culture by the concerned authorities. The Union Culture Ministry then handed over the idols to the Tamil Nadu government early this week to be reinstalled at the 15th century Rajagopalaswamy temple. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami personally inspected the idols on Friday and handed them over to the ancient temple's executive officer Sankareswari.

Read | Pakistan: Hindu Temple Vandalized And Idols Desecrated, Third Incident In A Month

(With inputs from PTI)