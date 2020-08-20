Manchester Arena Bombing: Brother Of Suicide Bomber Jailed For At Least 55 Years

A 23-year-old man, who helped his elder brother carry out a suicide bomb attack at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester in 2017, has reportedly been jailed for at least 55 years. According to international media reports, Hashem Abedi was found guilty back in March of murder for encouraging and assisting his brother to plot the bombing at the Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.

On August 20, a jury at the Old Bailey in London convicted the 23-year-old and found him guilty of every charge. As per reports, the panel of three women and eight men found Abedi guilty of 22 counts of murder, including one count of attempted murder concerning those who were injured but survived the blast and for conspiring with his brother, Salman, to cause an explosion. The panel noted that 237 people were injured and hundreds more were reported to have suffered from psychological trauma.

READ: Aspiring UK Medical Students In Limbo Because Of Exam Fiasco

#BREAKING | A murderer who conspired with his brother to commit a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena that killed 22 people has been sentenced.Hashem Abedi (08/04/1997), formerly of Fallowfield, was today (Thursday 20 August 2020)... Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Tm4ZEYOhuO pic.twitter.com/pM7w66GhDK — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 20, 2020

Abedi was reportedly 2,000 miles away in Libya at the time his brother detonated a huge bomb in his backpack in the foyer of Manchester Arena as concert-goers were leaving Ariana Grande concert on the evening of May 22, 2017. Back then, Salman killed himself and 22 others in the blast, youngest of them aged eight.

READ: JPMorgan Hires Ex-UK Minister Sajid Javid Who Resigned After Fallout With Boris Johnson

Deadliest attack

The 2017 attack is considered to be one of the deadliest in Britain since the 2005 London transport suicide bombings. According to reports, the Abedi brothers had plotted the attack at their home in south Manchester, experimenting with the construction of a homemade device.

While Salman detonated the bomb, the police reportedly informed that he persuaded acquaintances to buy chemicals to make the explosives and had sourced metal drums used to build prototype devices. The recently convicted 23-year-old had earlier denied his involvement but he did not offer any evidence in his trials after which the jury agreed he was guilty as his brother of murder.

(Image: AP)

READ: UK Health Minister Says Most COVID-19 Transmissions Happen In Homes; No Masks At Workplace

READ: UK's Heathrow Airport Unveils New COVID-19 Test Plan To Cut Quarantine Times