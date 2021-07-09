Last Updated:

Buckingham Palace Garden Opens For Public From July 9; Can Take Garden Highlights Tour

Buckingham Palace garden has opened for public from July 9. The garden is home to more than 1000 trees, a rose garden, 320 wildlife flowers, and many more.

Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Palace garden will be opened to the public for the first time from Friday, July 9. Now the visitors can enjoy picnics and self-guided tourns in the garden. The Independent reported The Indian Express about the Garden Highlights tour. Visitors can also visit around the Garden Highlights tour of the area which includes a rose garden, summer house, and wildflower meadow. The route of Buckingham palace includes many spots like the 156-meter Herbaceous Border, the Horse Chest Avenue, trees named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and a three & half acre lake.

The Buckingham palace garden will also be selling products inspired by royal ceremonies this time. The Royal Collection Trust has designed many things to sell in the garden which includes a sandwich bag, adorned with corgis, carriages, cupcakes and soldiers, a Buckingham Palace hand sanitizer, cotton napkins, a picnic blanket, and a reusable water bottle, among other items. The Indian Express reported that a warden in the garden has many secrets for the people to tell and it is very exciting to allow visitors in the garden because it is the largest private garden in London.

History of the Buckingham Palace Garden

The garden was established in 1608 by King James I, which includes a plantation of mulberries for the rearing of silkworms on the site under royal patronage. The garden now plants 45 different types of mulberry trees on regular basis and it has been called the National Collection of Mulberries since 2000. During the first half of the 18th century, Buckingham House, the London home of the Duke of Buckingham, occupied the position of the palace. The house came into royal ownership in 1761, when it was purchased by George III as a private residence. During the reign of George III and his consort, Queen Charlotte, the garden was home to a collection of exotic animals, including an elephant and one of the first zebras seen in England.

