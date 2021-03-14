Buckingham Palace Hires External Law Firm To Probe Meghan Markle's Bullying Claims

British Royal Family has hired an external law firm to probe into the bullying allegations against The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. According to sources of the UK's Sunday Times, the third party investigators will handle the ‘bullying’ case by gathering accounts of the witnesses and royal aides’ testimonies to verify the accusations made against Meghan. The probe, unlike the ‘private’ one that the Buckingham Palace plans to launch in case of racism allegations made by Markle, will be official and public, the network reported. Also, the sources of The Times revealed that the Sussexes will be prohibited from participating in the investigation and Harry’s wife Meghan will not be authorized to speak to the investigators during the inquiry.

A formal complaint was filed by the former press secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Jason Knauf in 2018 against Markle, alleging bullying and harassment of royal staff members. Knauf was the closest advisers of Meghan during her 2-year stay at Kensington Palace. "Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears,” he told the Times. In response to the bullying accusations, Buckingham Palace had responded saying: ‘We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.’

A 'smear campaign'

A spokesperson for Sussexes, although, denied the bullying allegations on behalf of Meghan, dismissing it as “a smear campaign.” She cast doubts on the “unsubstantiated claims” saying that that the timing of the controversy was well placed, when Meghan and Harry were scheduled to open up about their life crisis as royals in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. She added, Meghan, who dedicated her life towards building compassion through social service, was “grieved and traumatized” by such allegations. A senior palace aide, on condition of anonymity, however, confirmed to the broadcasters that The Duchess of Sussex had ‘unacceptable behaviour’ towards palace staff. She bullied at least two members and undermined the confidence of third ahead of exiting the royal role, the aide said.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)