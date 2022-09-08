Buckingham Palace Official Website Turns Black As Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96

After United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, the official website of Buckingham Palace on Thursday turned black to mourn the Queen's demise. A notice on the website read that it will be temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.

The official website shared a statement that read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth II passes away

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported about Queen Elizabeth's health and stated that she was kept under medical supervision. As per reports, the members of the Queen's family including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and the heir apparent to the throne of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. In February this year, the Queen tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced minor symptoms like a cold, but she carried on with minimal duties. However, she was compelled to postpone or scale back events more frequently after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, is the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The Queen has ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.