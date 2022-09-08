Moments after UK Royal Family made the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II was no more, the Buckingham Palace released an official statement. In the statement, Buckingham Palace said that their Queen had passed away peacefully in the afternoon.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II presided over the throne for an unprecedented 70 years.

Meanwhile, it is expected that her final journey will take place in London tomorrow on the 9th of September, 2022. In the last few hours, members of the Royal Family have descended to London.

Hours before her death, there was an official announcement that their Queen was unwell and was under medical supervision. The British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral.

Visuals from Buckingham Palace showed the UK flag flying at half-mast shortly after the Palace's announcement. Crowds were seen swarming outside the official residence of their Queen. As per official protocol, Prince Charles, who is the first in line to the throne will take over from Queen Elizabeth II.