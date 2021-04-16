Buckingham Palace Releases List Of Royal Members Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

Buckingham Palace, on April 15, released the final list of 30 people, besides funeral officials and pallbearers, who would attend Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. While originally the mourning was planned to be attended by 800 people, UK’s stringent coronavirus restrictions scaled down the number to only 30. On Thursday, the Queen approved the final list of Royals who would sit inside the St George’s Chapel and mourn the loss of Duke of Edinburgh.

As per the list, Prince Philip’s closest family members are given priority. That implies that the first and foremost attendee is Queen Elizabeth II herself, followed by all their children and their spouses- Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and Sarah and Prince Edward and Sophie.

Grandchildren

Next on the list are Philip’s grandchildren and their spouses including Prince William and wife Catherine Middleton as well as Prince Harry. It had already been revealed that Meghan Markle would not be there to support her husband owing to her pregnancy. Additionally, Princess Anne’s children Peter Philips and Zara Tindall along with her spouse Mike Tindall are also invited. The children of Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn will also mark their attendance. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew, and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank would close the list of the grandchildren.

Blood relatives

The last spots are reserved for the blood relatives of the Windsors and the Mountbattens. This includes the Queen's nephew and niece, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto, children of the late Princess Margaret. Lady Chatto's husband, Daniel Chatto, will also be present. In addendum, cousins of the Queen- Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra Honourable Lady Ogilvy and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent would mark their presence. The last spot is reserved for Penelope Knatchbull, one of the closest friends of the Queen and Prince Philip, who is married into the Royal Family through Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl of Mountbatten.

Earlier today, further details of The Duke of Edinburgh's Funeral were released, including more information about the Procession and which members of the Royal Family will be attending.



Find out more on the Royal Family's website:https://t.co/HYtYUDvE4Q pic.twitter.com/YaMICVY3PE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 15, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning. He was Britain’s longest-serving consort, a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Britain’s Queen and the late Prince had remained married for 73 years. His funeral service, although slimmed-down, would be conducted strictly in line with the British government’s COVID-19 guidelines. The royal palace has appealed to the public not to gather in Windsor.

