Buckingham Palace Releases New Coronation Portrait Of King Charles III And Queen Camila

A week after the historic coronation of the British monarch King Charles III, the UK royal family shared exquisite portraits of the new king and the queen. On Friday (local time), the official Twitter handle of the royal family shared two royal portraits from the historic event. The first picture features King Charles III and his son and grandson, Prince of Wales William and George, respectively. The second portrait has the new king and queen with their eight Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance. The pictures were clicked in the throne room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day.

In the two portraits, the king was seen wearing full regalia, the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown. Charles was also holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. The oldest son of the former British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II can be seen sitting on the throne chair that was made for the future King George V for his coronation. The picture was captured by British photographer Hugo Burnand. Burnand has worked with the British monarchy for more than 20 years.

The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on #Coronation Day.



The King and Queen with their eight Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at Buckingham Palace on #Coronation Day.



The Prince and Prince of Wales shared the video of the coronation weekend

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video which covered the glorious coronation weekend. As per the Kensington Royals, the video included the film made by Will Warr, the coronation day, the royal big lunch and the royal concert. It also showcased special moments of King Charles and Prince Louis.