Buckingham Palace Releases The First Picture Of Queen Elizabeth II's Ledger Stone

Following the royal funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace has unveiled the first photograph of the new ledger stone denoting final resting place

Anwesha Majumdar
Queen Elizabeth II

Image: Twitter/ @RoyalFamily


Following the royal funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, Buckingham Palace has recently unveiled the first photograph of the new ledger stone denoting the Queen's final resting place in Windsor. The longest-running monarch of the United Kingdom was laid to rest on Monday at the George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel, where the black hand-carved Belgian marble slab engraved in brass letters reads the name of the Queen, Prince Philip, and her parents, George VI and Elizabeth the Queen Mother.  

According to an image shared on Twitter by The Royal Family, "George VI 1895-1952" and "Elizabeth 1900-2002" are now written on the clean stone, followed by a metal 'Garter Star', "Elizabeth II 1926-2022," and "Philip 1921-2021." 

In remembrance of the Queen's passing, floral tributes and wreaths surround the recently placed stone. Although her name is not mentioned in the inscription, Princess Margaret's ashes are also buried in the chapel, The Guardian reported. Princess Margaret, the sister of the Queen, passed away in 2002. She was cremated, and after being initially laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel, her ashes were later transferred to the George VI memorial chapel along with her parents' caskets when the Queen Mother passed away. 

Late UK monarch joined her parents at the George VI Memorial Chapel

According to a BBC report, all four of the royals were members of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of knighthood in the British honours system. While, the monarch and other important officials, such as previous prime ministers and military commanders, comprise the order of chivalry, which has its roots in medieval times. 

On Monday, the late UK Queen joined her parents, her sister, and her husband, after a private burial at the George VI Memorial Chapel, which was also attended by King Charles III. This was followed by the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service in Windsor  

Besides this, starting on Thursday, the general public would be able to see the ledger stone in person. On that day, the chapel will once again be available to the public. As per the chapel's website, adult admission to the castle is £28.50 on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days.  

Meanwhile, Prince Philip was just recently moved to the chapel. When he passed away in April 2021, his casket was placed in the Royal Vault, ready to be transferred to the memorial chapel to be with his wife upon her death. The Queen's seven-day period of mourning, which will finish at the end of Monday, is being observed by the royal family.

