On the eve of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Buckingham Palace unveiled an unseen photograph of her smiling blissfully at Windsor Castle. The photograph was taken in the month of May at the residence where she had spent most of her final years before her passing.

In the Picture, Queen can be seen wearing matching aquamarine and diamond clip brooches that were among her most treasured pieces of jewellery. Notably, they were gifts from her parents, Queen Elizabeth and George VI, on her 18th birthday in 1944, The Guardian reported.

The Queen also made the decision to wear them on the platinum jubilee of her accession in February for the official photos taken of her 'viewing memorabilia' from her golden and diamond jubilees. Furthermore, UK's longest reigning monarch, who passed away at the age of 96, was seen to be wearing a three-strand pearl necklace with pearl earrings, and aquamarine and diamond clip brooches. In the never-seen-before portrait released by the Palace, she can be seen wearing a dark dove blue dress with her hair perfectly curled.

Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released.



The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee - the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.



Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/UyVfjVvJgw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

'I will always remember her smile': The Queen Consort

According to the Independent report, Boucheron created the two art deco-inspired pieces, which are worn one below the other and are constructed of aquamarine, baguette, oval, and round diamonds.

Besides this, The Queen Consort praised her mother-in-law on television on Sunday evening, mentioning the Queen's "wonderful blue eyes" and adding, "I will always remember her smile."

The picture has been shot by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who also captured the jubilee portrait of the Queen issued to mark the commencement of national festivities of her milestone 70-year reign. Three months before to her passing, the Queen joined the country in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The queue to mourn Queen closed for new arrivals

Meanwhile, the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II laying in state has to be stopped for new arrivals, according to British officials who announced this late on Sunday. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport tweeted, "Please do not attempt to join the queue.

In the last four days, hundreds of thousands of individuals have lined up for up to 12 hours across central London to get a glimpse of the queen's coffin, which is lying in state at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament. The queen's coffin will be transported to the adjoining Westminster Abbey for her official funeral service on Monday morning, ending her period of laying in state.

The number of mourners had grown since the public was first permitted admission on Wednesday, and there was a queue that rounds Southwark Park and was at least five miles long.

