As Buckingham Palace allowed the first paying visitors this month since its closure due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, an anti-monarchy group Republic has urged that the iconic building must remain "open all year round" like the US White House and Italy's Vatican. In a televised interview with British broadcaster Sky news, Graham Smith, chief executive of the agency Republic raised questions on the indefinite shutdown of the Royal residence, saying that Buckingham Palace is "important for the nation and should not be neglected."

"We have hospitals and educational facilities, law enforcement providers struggling to make ends meet, we have arguments about general public sector spend becoming held down and all the even though we’re pouring thousands and thousands and hundreds of thousands of lbs into correcting this one particular making. It is an absurd squander of funds," Graham Smith, chief executive of the agency Republic said in his remarks broadcasted live.

Buckingham Palace is deemed the official London residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837, and is also the main administrative headquarters of the UK's longest reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth II. While the Royal residence schedules several official events and hosts receptions which are generally organized by UK's Queen, the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace are open to visitors only every summer and building, for most part last year, had remained closed due to the coronavirus global health emergency.

"The Queen is in Windsor, Charles life in Clarence Home or Highgrove or one particular of his other numerous households, and it is mostly just housing staff as far as I’m mindful. There just is no justification for leaving it standing there unused, all calendar year spherical, apart from for the occasional backyard occasion," Graham stressed.

'Something must change, especially now'

The centrepiece of the UK’s constitutional monarchy had also lately been refurbished ahead of the platinum jubilee, and it is speculated that the construction costs have come out of the taxpayers' money. Smith, chief executive of Republic, said in his televised remarks that while the UK MPs have been proposing to keep Buckingham Palace open to tourists all year round, the plan hasn't been implemented as such. "Something must change especially now that the Queen is spending more time at Windsor," he told the British broadcaster. "With that ticket revenue that you raise you'll then be able to fund these sorts of repairs and restorations without coming back to the Treasury," he continued to add.

Graham maintained, that the palace officials have been in under incertitude about their funding position for revamping the Palace “It was pointed out that the Vatican was open up all year spherical, the property of the Catholic Church. It was pointed out the White Dwelling is open up to travellers most of the year, the household of the President of the United States. So at any place Buckingham Palace must be open all 12 months spherical, but it is now mostly a ghost setting up, men and women really don’t stay there," he stressed.