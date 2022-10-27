'Build A Britain Where Kids Can Light Their Diyas': UK PM Rishi Sunak's Resolve On Diwali

Rishi Sunak, the newly-elected UK Prime Minister, attended a Diwali reception on Wednesday night at No 10 Downing Street. While lighting the 'diyas', or earthen lamps, he promised to provide the nation with a hopeful future. The leader shared a picture of himself celebrating the 'festival of lights' at his official residence and extended his wishes to everyone.

He promised to do everything he can build a nation where people could light up their dreams. Rishi Sunak also tweeted: "Brilliant to drop into tonight’s Diwali reception in No10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!"

Happy #Diwali everyone! pic.twitter.com/g4yhAGhToz — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 26, 2022

Sunak became the third Prime Minister of UK in seven weeks

The 42-year-old Prime Minister was elected unopposed as the leader of the Conservative Party- the ruling party of the UK when Perry Mordaunt opted out of the elections. He became the third Prime Minister in seven weeks after former Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down after 45 days of her tenure following political turmoil. He officially took charge as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. A sense of pride arose in the hearts of Indians after Indian-origin Sunak's rise as the UK PM. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered him "special" Diwali wishes as he is the "living bridge of" UK Indians.

Rishi Sunak's parents came to the UK in the 1960s from East Africa and were of Indian descent. His mother ran a pharmacy and his father was a local doctor in South England. His wife is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy. In his speech outside No 10 Downing Street, he vowed to earn Britons' trust, and that he wanted to address the profound "economic crisis" UK was in.