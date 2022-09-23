Camilla Parker Bowles "spluttered into her tea" when Prince Harry suggested that they should bring in a mediator to sort out issues between the royal family. According to Vanity Fair, the book, The New Royals, written by Katie Nicholl, quoting an unnamed family friend, revealed that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, met with his father in the UK while they were on their way to The Hague for the Invictus Games. Nicholl described the meeting between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the then Prince Charles and Camilla as 'more awkward' than their cordial tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

Notably, the relations between Sussexes and the royal family have been strained after they decided to step down as senior royals, and started a new life in the US in 2020. During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to the UK, Charles insisted on meeting his son and daughter-in-law. As per the extract, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were late for the meeting and Charles had only 15 minutes to spend with his son and daughter-in-law as he had to leave for the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Charles greeted each other warmly, however, there were moments of tension between them.

Camilla Parker Bowles called mediator's idea 'ridiculous'

During the meeting, Harry had suggested that they bring in a mediator to resolve the differences which left Charles "bemused" and Camilla "spluttering into tea." Camilla Parker Bowles had described the idea as "ridiculous" and suggested that they should sort out things within the family, as per the Vanity Fair. According to the book, “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air. He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”

The book has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were relieved after finding out that Prince Harry and Meghan left. Nicholl claimed that the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge felt the "drama was gone" after Sussex announced their departure. Prince William even summoned his aides to address the future. After his meeting with the Queen, Prince Harry spoke about their family reunion on NBC's Today Program and revealed that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was "in great form." The Duke of Sussex had further said that he wanted to ensure that the Queen was being "protected" and there were the right people around her.

Prince William and Prince Harry's joint appearance

It is to mention here that Prince William and Prince Harry along with their wives made a joint appearance to view tributes paid to their late grandmother. They even met with well-wishers and people who were standing outside the Windsor Palace. King Charles also spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first formal speech after Queen Elizabeth's death. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 96 in Scotland on 8 September.

