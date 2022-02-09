Camilla Will Receive Priceless Kohinoor Crown After Prince Charles Becomes King: Report

When UK’s Prince Charles becomes King, his wife Camilla will receive the Queen Mother’s priceless platinum and diamond crown containing the Kohinoor (also spelt Koh-i-Noor). Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II had announced that she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as ‘Queen Consort’ when Prince Charles becomes the King. In a message marking the Platinum Jubilee of her reign, the Queen stated that it was her “sincere wish” that Prince Charles' wife Camilla would have that title.

Now, the Daily Mail has reported that Camilla will have the Queen’s diamond crown, which was created for King Geroge VI’s coronation in 1937, placed on her head when Charles is made King. The crown contains the Kohinoor, which is a 105.6-carat diamond steeped in history. It is to mention that the diamond was found in India in the 14th century and changed many hands over the course of centuries.

In 1849, after the British annexation of Punjab, the diamond was then ceded to Queen Victoria. Since then, it has been part of the British Crown Jewels, however, it continues to be the subject of a historic ownership dispute among at least four countries, including India. Currently, the Kohinoor diamond is set in a platinum crown and is kept on display in the Tower of London.

Prince Charles thanked Queen Elizabeth II for her support and congratulated her for her long years of service. “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish,'' he said. Notably, ‘Queen Consort’ refers to the spouse of a ruling king and would mean ‘Queen Camilla’ as her future title. This means that all barriers to her becoming Queen have now been removed, and will allow the Duchess to have a fully-fledged royal role beside Charles.

Queen keeps her promise of lifetime public duty

Meanwhile, according to her accession message, the Queen still kept the promise of a lifetime of public duty, originally made in 1947 when she was 21-year-old. “My life will always be devoted to your service,” the Queen stated. She also went on to reflect on how much she had gained from the support given “unselfishly” by Prince Philip. She thanked the goodwill shown to her by “all nationalities, faiths, and ages in this country”.

The Queen said it was a day that "even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign".

(Image: AP/Twitter)