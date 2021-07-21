'Can You Hear Me?': Boris Johnson Faces Technical Glitch As He Attends Parliament Session

UK Premier Boris Johnson appeared to have technical difficulties as he attended the Prime Minister’s Question session on July 21 through video call while in self-isolation. While answering a Labour leader in the UK House of Commons, as the British PM proceeded with the reply, he was interrupted by the speaker who flagged that Johnson’s voice was not clear. To this, Johnson said, “Do you want me to have another go Mr Speaker?” before asking, “Can you hear me? Do you want me to give that answer again?" Eventually, the speaker replied, “I can hear you loud and clear Prime Minister.”

UK PM Boris Johnson entered into self-isolation over the weekend after the country’s National Health Service warned him that he had been in contact with some person who tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson, who is dealing with criticism over claims made by his ex-aide, said on Sunday that he was “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace program. He was asked to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus that causes COVID-19. UK PM will remain in isolation until July 26.

UK PM Was Reluctant To Impose COVID Restrictions

Meanwhile, Dominic Cummings, the ex-aide of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has claimed that British PM Boris Johnson was reluctant to tighten the COVID-19 restrictions as the cases surged last autumn because he thought the people dying from the disease were 'essentially all over 80'. In the first television interview after he left the job last year amid the pandemic, Cummings told BBC that Johnson had denied that the National Health Service would be overwhelmed. The UK PM told the ex-aide in a message, “I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff. Folks, I think we may need to recalibrate.”

Since leaving the office last year, Cummings has emerged as a staunch critic of the Boris Johnson-led government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former political adviser has also accused the British government of being responsible for scores of avoidable deaths due to COVID-19 and has also shared a series of messages from October that are allegedly from Johnson to his aides.

IMAGE: AP