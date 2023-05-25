Car Crashes Into UK PM Rishi Sunak's Downing Street Home Gates, One Arrested

The residence of UK PM Rishi Sunak has been placed under lockdown after a car crashed into the gate of Downing Street. According to British News outlet The Telegraph UK, armed officers have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

After the incident took place, the Metropolitan Police forbade the staff in Downing Street to leave the premises. As per the reports, the British Prime Minister is understood to have been inside Downing Street when the incident took place.

As per the images floating on social media, the car was silver in colour. No casualties have been reported as of now.

“At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall,” Metropolitan police said in a statement. “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing,” the police added. While it was reported that Sunak was inside Number 10 at the time of the collision, he left the premise following the incident.

Authorities reached Downing Street immediately after the crash occurred. A cordon has been placed around the area of Whitehall and police officers are also blocking access to the street from outside the Ministry of Defence, ITV news reported. The footage showed that the car that crashed in the gate was being driven at a slow pace before slowing even further ahead of the impact. The authorities also assured that the damages to the gate were “not extensive”.