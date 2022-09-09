CCTV Footage Of Brutal Attack On Sikh Priest In UK's Manchester Released, One Arrested

In a key development, a 28-year-old man has been arrested following the brutal assault on a Sikh priest in UK's Manchester two months ago. The 62-year-old victim has received serious brain injuries and is in hospital since the attack on June 23. According to the sources, the priest had not gained consciousness since the attack. The suspect, arrested by the Greater Manchester Police on September 7, is currently being questioned.

According to the Greater Manchester Police, "The 28-year-old man was arrested on September 7 on "suspicion of section 20 assault the Sikh priest".

According to the CCTV footage, the victim was assaulted by an unknown attacker in Manchester. The offender fled the scene on foot after leaving the Sikh priest unconscious in the middle of the road. Notably, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood following the attack. The police were called by the North West ambulance service to a report of a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street.

After CCTV footage surfaced, the BJP strongly condemned the attack on the Sikh community in the United Kingdom. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the attack a 'hate crime' and alleged that the Sikh priest was deliberately attacked.

"It was an intentional attack as it was not done with the perspective of stealing something. The man after attacking the priest walks away immediately after hurting the 62-year-old," Singh told Republic TV.

'His life tragically altered forever': Priest's family after the attack

The victim, who lived in the Manchester region for almost 40 years, reportedly worked in textiles to support his family. In an earlier statement, the victim's family said that the Sikh priest's life was "tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act."

According to the Manchester Evening News report, the victim's family stated, "On June 23, 2022, our loving and caring husband and father, a 62-year-old Sikh priest, had his life tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act, leaving him in a pool of blood with catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage and walked away as if it was a normal behaviour".

They said that the devoted husband and father was "left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester". They further stressed that the Sikh man was "mindlessly and violently attacked."