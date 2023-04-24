Channel Migrants May Get 'right To Claim Legal Aid' To Fight Deportation: UK

Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Suella Braverman has introduced new measures for migrants, reported the Daily Mail. In these new measures, channel migrants would have the right to claim legal aid to fund human rights challenges against deportation. The UK Home Secretary has set out changes to the immigration Bill and made it clear that 'irregular' migrants would be authorised to legal aid "if they claim their life will be at risk in their home nation, or they will face torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment". The move has been proposed in addition to a number of other actions that up to 60 rebel Conservative backbenchers have called for in order to take more drastic measures to prevent Channel migrants. However, these new measures seem to aim at pacifying Tories from the liberal wing of the party that had raised concerns. Further, the ministers have also agreed to look at introducing more 'safe and legal routes' into the UK. However, one of the campaigners said the legal aid measures made 'little sense'.

UK Home Minster on migrants

Migration Watch UK, Alp Mehmet has lobbied for tougher border controls and stated, "It makes little sense if the Home Secretary wants to reduce the spiralling cost of the asylum system and stem the flow of illegal boat crossings... She should think again." On Saturday, the country witnessed the highest number of arrivals by small boat across the Channel this year. According to the figures released yesterday by the Home Office, 497 migrants reached Dover, UK on Saturday, just over the high of 492 seen on April 5. According to this latest data, this means that 5,546 small boat migrants have crossed from northern France since the beginning of January.

While addressing the issue, the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said on Friday "Myself and the Prime Minister are absolutely committed to stopping the boats once and for all". Further, she added, " The changes I am announcing today will help secure our borders and make it easier for us to remove people by preventing them from making last-minute, bogus claims while ensuring we strengthen our safe and legal routes." Meanwhile, one of the senior Tories stated that he would not be able to vote for the bill. Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the justice select committee explained, "'I don't think it's right for us to be saying that we will ignore rules of the European Court of Human Rights, even the interim measures."