Charity Founded By 11-year-old Raises More Funds Than Harry & Meghan's Foundation: Report

In a strange circumstance, the Ty-Nant cat sanctuary near Port Talbot in South Wales has raised more money than Meghan Markle's charity in 2020. According to a report by Daily Mail, the not-for-profit organisation helps cats find loving homes. The organisation is run by fundraisers and philanthropists, like 11-year-old Max Woosey, who stood up to save cats. As per the reports, little Max used to sleep in a tent in his back garden in order to raise funds. He told Daily Mail that he thought the COVID lockdown would reduce the charity amount.

11-year-old boy raises more funds than Meghan Markle's charity

According to him, he didn't expect to be doing it for long as he thought the COVID induced lockdown would not yield the desired result. However, the 11-year-old said he is still continuing his fundraising project. According to the latest figure released by him, his not-for-profit organisation had collected raised £107,000 for the hospice. In 2022, his organisation has raised more than £650,000. On the other hand, accounts published at Companies House in London revealed that the charity organisation--- Archewell Inc, a Beverly Hills-based public organization founded in 2020 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex raised only £11,538 in 2020.

Reason behind decrease in funding

Born as Rachel Meghan Markle, Meghan has immense popularity as an American member of the British royal family and actress. She married Prince Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. In 2020, the couple had announced that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America. Before moving to a new location, they said they decided to "move on" due to the "unbearable intrusions" and "racist attitudes" of the British media. They have settled in Santa Barbara, California, with their two young children. Since Meghan abandoned her royal status, the charity witnessed a significant drop in funding.

