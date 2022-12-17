Charlotte And George Prove Meghan's Formality Claims About Royal Family Wrong: Report

Meghan Markle's sensational claims about the British Royal Family's "formality" on her Netflix show 'Harry & Meghan' were proved wrong when Charlotte and George were seen warmly greeting King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the ITV Royal Family Christmas Concert, an event held to pay tribute to unsung heroes from across the UK, experts on the Royal Family pointed out.

The children of the Cambridges were seen reaching out to wrap their arms around their grandfather as the King knelt to hug his grandchildren. Camilla too was seen warmly greeting her step-grandkids, a video shows.

The Royal Family gathered together at Westminster Abbey to attend the charity Christmas carol service organised by the Princess of Wales.



Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, said in the Netflix documentary that the formality of the Royal Family on the outside is "carried through on the inside." The new video that has emerged has raised questions on the former Hollywood actor's claims.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to throw a Christmas party at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and William and Kate, along with their children, are also expected to attend the gathering.

Harry and Meghan, however, are not invited to the party. Reports say the decision to not invite the couple was taken after their sensational documentary streamed on Netflix.

This year's Christmas party will be the first such celebration without Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8, 2022.

The Royal Family's Christmas party is expected to be an extravaganza with a large number of high-profile guests attending. The last two Christmases saw low-key celebrations due to the pandemic.

Royal Family's Christmas party guest list

The guests at the Royal Family Christmas party will include Prince William and Kate, along with their three children. Camilla's children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes are also expected to be in attendance.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are also expected to attendend the grand event as are former rugby union player Mike Tindall and his wife Zara and their children.

The Royal Family will also walk the morning church service together as a show of unity, news reports say.

Why are Harry and Meghan not invited?

The Royal Family is reportedly displeased with the Netflix series streaming from this month. Harry's brother William did not like the show, especially the use of the clip from Princess Diana's Panorama interview, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Harry's memoir Spare is expected to hit the screens in January next year. The memoir is expected to feature inside information about the Royal Family.

