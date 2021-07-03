Chasing COVID Lockdown Deadline In UK May Prove Fatal, Warns Indian-origin Doctors’ Chief

Amid scare due to the emerging new COVID-19 variant, an Indian-origin doctors' association chief in the UK, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, on Saturday, suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson led government not to lift the compulsory safety measures at a time when the country is battling its worst phase of the pandemic. He warned that COVID infections continue to rise at an "alarming rate" with the Delta variant of COVID-19. The statement came at a time the government is rushing to meet the July 19 deadline, where the government has planned to lift almost all the curbs in order to provide a boost to the economic activities in the country.

"Government promised to make decisions based on data and not dates"

While speaking to PTI, Dr Nagpaul said that the government had promised to make decisions based on data and not dates, while it is noticed that the ministers are rushing into meeting their new 19th July deadline.

“As the Delta variant continues to expand at an alarming rate, it makes no sense to remove restrictions in their entirety in just over two weeks," said Chaand Nagpaul, citing the government plan to lift lockdown in UK.

Make a balance between health and economic activities: Recommends CCBMA

The Council Chair of the British Medical Association also recommends ensuring support for businesses and educational institutions to create COVID-secure environments. It also suggested emphasizing the importance of good ventilation, including setting legal standards. The latest warning from the Public Health England (PHE) comes after the country logged a further 50,824 cases of the Delta variant– a nearly 46 per cent jump over the previous week.

Not possible to shield all citizens before July 19 deadline: Chaand Nagpaul

Further, Chaand Nagpaul maintained that the vaccination programme continues at top velocity, a notable proportion of people remain either unvaccinated or partially protected. Emphasising the importance of double doses of the COVD vaccine, he added that it is not possible to protect every citizen on or before July 19 as the coronavirus vaccine takes about two weeks after the second dose to confer maximum immunity.

"This signifies we are still some way from shielding enough of the community from this devastating pandemic," added Dr Nagpaul.

