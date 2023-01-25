Childcare Homes In UK Rated 'good' Even After Children Were Beaten, Locked Naked

A report has revealed that children living in Doncaster children's homes were beaten, locked out naked, and even had vinegar poured on their wounds before the homes were finally closed in the UK. According to a BBC investigation report, over 100 cases of child abuse were logged at the children's homes, and in spite of all the abuses against the children going on for nearly three years, the childcare home was rated "good" by Ofsted, a body responsible for inspecting services given to education and skills for learners of all ages.

In UK, childcare homes rated 'good' even after children were severely beaten, locked out naked: Report

The report suggested that leaked documents revealed that Ofsted was alerted nearly 40 times about the ongoing child abuse. Over 100 children suffered neglect and are believed to have been harmed, including several who are non-verbal. The outlet also reported that homes, which included two residential special schools, charged local authorities £250,000 per year to look after the children, but in March 2021, the regulator body finally closed the childcare units and stopped the funding.

Over 100 safeguarding reports had been made to authorities, and later in October, an expert panel asserted that there had been "systemic and sustained abuse" in the childcare units. Citing the Hesley Group document, BCC reported that after interviews with 15 former staff, it came to the fore that authorities had failed to act.

The report stated that children were left in locked bathrooms for several nights; left in dirty clothes; forced to have cold baths; and deprived of medications for days. One victim's mother said her daughter was dragged across the floor of a home, and even then there was no check on the criminal record as several staff members did not sign up for six months after they started working with children.

A former support worker at one of the homes, Chloe Straw, told the outlet that when she reported the ongoing abuse against the children on multiple occasions, she was told her account was a matter of perception. "I literally cried, begged, and pleaded with this woman to listen to me," she said.

