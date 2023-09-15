China Is Attempting To Recruit Influential Britons To Gain Access To Secrets, Says UK Govt

In a significant response to growing concerns over Chinese espionage, the UK government has acknowledged the active efforts of Chinese spies to recruit individuals with sensitive knowledge and experience to gain access to secrets. The move comes in the wake of a parliamentary researcher's arrest in March on suspicion of spying for China, causing widespread alarm within the UK's intelligence and security circles. While the researcher has not been charged with an offense and maintains his innocence, the incident underscored the urgency of addressing espionage risks posed by foreign actors.

The UK government's response to a parliamentary intelligence and security committee's July report, which criticised the nation's efforts in countering Chinese interference, acknowledges that Beijing's actions have sometimes crossed the line from influence into interference. In light of these concerns, the government has committed to strengthening its efforts to safeguard national security, as per a report from Politico.

British government says it is aware of the danger

One key focus of the response is the recognition of the need for enhanced measures to counter-Chinese espionage activities. The response states that UK intelligence services are acutely aware of China's targeting of current and former civil servants, and it emphasises that a range of mitigations are in place to minimise these risks. Furthermore, the government highlighted the robustness of its vetting regime for government staff and noted that civil servants with security clearance undergo re-vetting throughout their careers.

The response signifies a clear shift in the UK's approach to tackling the challenge of foreign interference and espionage, particularly from China. It underscores the government's commitment to protecting national interests, including sensitive information and individuals who may be targeted by foreign agents seeking to exploit their expertise.

While the situation remains fluid, the worry in Britain reflects a growing global concern over the reach and impact of Chinese espionage activities in an interconnected world. As governments worldwide grapple with the complexities of countering foreign interference, the UK's efforts to bolster its defenses serve as a notable development in this ongoing struggle to protect national security.