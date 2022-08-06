China Lambasts US For Calling Its Countermeasures To Pelosi's Taiwan Visit 'overreaction'

China has defended its reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit and called its countermeasures "necessary, justified and proportionate" in issues concerning national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to US officials' statement who claimed that China is "overreacting". Speaking at a press briefing on August 5, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying termed Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "grave provocation" and a "serious violation" of the one-China principle.

"On such an issue concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, China’s countermeasures are justified, necessary and proportionate, and there is nothing excessive about them," Hua Chunying said in the press briefing.

Notably, China expressed anger over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan which it views as part of its territory. Hua Chunying reiterated that China has taken the action in self-defence only after Washington's provocation. She said that US authorities should have stopped Pelosi from travelling to Taiwan if they "truly care" about regional peace and stability. Chunying accused the US of being a "provocateur" and stressed that it should take full responsibility for causing the crisis. She emphasised that China's measures are about safeguarding peace and stability as well as basic norms in international relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chunying accused the US and US-led NATO countries of "selectively" implementing international law. She accused them of creating pretexts to launch military strikes and wars on sovereign nations.

"China has acted in legitimate self-defense only after the US made this egregious provocation. Our countermeasures are necessary as a warning to the provocateurs and as a step to uphold our sovereignty and security," Hua Chunying said in the press briefing.

US accuses China of 'overreacting'

The United States has accused China of "overreacting" after Beijing started military exercises surrounding Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to the island. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, "China has chosen to overreact and use the Speaker’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait." He asserted that Washington is prepared for "what Beijing chooses to do" and stressed that the US does not want or seek a "crisis." Kirby underscored that the US will carry out standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks.

"We anticipated that China might take steps like this...We also expect that these actions will continue and that the Chinese will continue to react in coming days," John Kirby said at the press briefing. "We will not be deterred from operating in the seas and the skies of the Western Pacific, consistent with international law, as we have for decades, supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.

Image: AP