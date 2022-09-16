The UK should "follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests", said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning over reports regarding the ban on the Chinese delegation to visit Westminster Hall, as per AP. Her response comes after a report claimed that a Chinese government delegation was banned from paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she is lying in state at Westminster hall.

Mao said foreign dignitaries were there to show respect to Queen Elizabeth II and the importance of their countries' ties with Britain. "As the host, the United Kingdom should follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests," she stressed.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told colleagues that he turned down a request of Chinese officials to enter Westminster Hall to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth, Politico reported citing a senior parliamentary figure familiar with the matter. Notably, Britain's longest-reigning monarch's coffin will lie in state until her funeral on 19 September to allow people to pay their respects. In 2021, the Chinese ambassador to Britain, Zheng Zeguang was banned from entering the UK parliament by Commons and Lords speakers.

At that time, Lindsay Hoyle called it "inappropriate" for Zheng Zeguang to "meet on the Commons estate and in our place of work" when Beijing has imposed sanctions against some of the Britain MPs. Notably, China had imposed sanctions against members of the UK parliament for accusing Beijing of mistreating Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. World leaders attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been invited to join the lying-in-state ahead of the service on Monday. However, the Commons and Lords speakers have authority over the Palace of Westminster and Westminster Hall forms its part. The invitation to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been prepared by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan expected to attend Queen's funeral

As per the news report, the UK has sent an official invite to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the funeral of the Queen. However, he is not expected to attend the funeral of the British monarch. Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is expected to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on 19 August, Politico reported citing The South China Morning Post. Wang Qishan is expected to reach London on Sunday, 18 September and attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey on 19 September. Earlier on September 12, Chinese Vice President had visited the British Embassy in China to extend condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The state funeral of Queen is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September at 1100hrs (local time).

Inputs from AP

Image: AP