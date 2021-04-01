Chinese Spy On British Officials When They Travel To China On Business: Leaked Data Report

British officials, including doctors, teachers and businessmen, are routinely being spied on by China when they travel to the country on business, the Daily Telegraph reported. According to a leaked database, the Chinese police security watchlist has details of more than 100 Britons. The information recorded on the individuals includes dates of birth, passport numbers and their points of entry and exit.

According to reports, the Chinese security police also has details on Margaret Johnson OBE, who is the head of an advertising agency with an office in Shanghai. They also have details on an Army officer and two Virgin Atlantic pilots. Further, the list also includes nearly 7,600 Uyghur Muslims in Shanghai, who are marked as “terrorists”.

The media outlet reported that the data was stored on servers at the Public Security Bureau in Shanghai and was largely collected back in 2016. It is worth mentioning that the bureau reports to Beijing. Further, the Cybersecurity consultancy Internet 2.0, which obtained the database, said that the system gives new insight into how China tracks dissidents and seeks to exploit data on foreign entries and companies.

‘Common international practice’

However, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London reportedly said that recoding dates of birth, passport numbers and points of exit and entry was “common international practice”. Now, the MI5 is investigating the files, which have emerged amid escalating tensions between the UK and China over human rights abuses of the Uyghur minority. Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had even lambasted China for imposing sanctions on nine British individuals and four entities stating that the freedom to speak out against the human rights abuses faced by the Muslim minority of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang is ‘fundamental’.

British PM, in a Twitter statement, said, “The MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims. Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them”.

(Image: AP)