Church Convinced Royals To Have Sir Elton's John's Performance At Princess Diana's Funeral

The Dean of Westminster personally appealed to Buckingham Palace to allow musician Sir Elton John to perform at Princess Diana’s funeral, recently released government documents have revealed. The Princess of Wales passed away in the year 1997, leaving the Britons mourning. At her funeral, which saw 2,000 attendees, Sir Elton John performed his newly re-written Candle In The Wind, which later became one of the most memorable parts of the service.

However, a set of papers released by the National Archives suggest there was resistance to the plan amidst concerns that the rewritten lyrics, including the opening line “Good-Bye England’s rose,” were “too sentimental.” According to the document, it was Priest Wesley Carr, who convinced the royals that the performance would be an "imaginative and generous" gesture to the public, who were angry over the family members’ indifference. Regardless, the church kept a solo saxophonist to perform in case the Royal Palace refused to allow Sir Elton John in the last moment, as reported by Sky News.

"This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented," Dr. Carr had written in a note to Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Ross, a senior member of the Buckingham Palace. "I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate," he had added.

Prince Diana's death

Princess Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997, resulting from a high-speed paparazzi chase. Recently, Richard Kay, a longtime royal reporter and friend of the Princess of Wales, recalled that he spoke to her the night and felt that Diana was “in quite a good place”. He said that the Princess was looking to embrace a new chapter in her life and was desperate to try and make a fresh start, do something different and explore a different kind of royalty. He even went on to say that Diana wanted to come back and see her boys- Prince William and Harry, who were then 15 and 12.

(Image: AP)