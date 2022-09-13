Claims Of Arrests & Detentions Across The Internet As Anti-monarchy Sentiment Ablaze In UK

Following the accession of King Charles III as the new Monarch of the United Kingdom, Civil liberties campaigners and many citizens around the UK have raised concerns as the anti-monarchy protesters are being detained by the police.

The advocacy group Liberty expressed grave concern about the additional police powers recently granted to stifle protests and how officers were enforcing them.

Labour Party MP Zarah Sultana, while speaking about the arrests of the protesters, said, "No one should be arrested for just expressing republican views. Extraordinary and shocking that this needs saying."

#NotMyKing trending on social media

Since the videos of anti-monarchy protesters being arrested, for only voicing their opinion, have gone viral all over the internet, #NotMyKing has been trending with hundreds of users posting the hashtag by the second.

Left-wing author, activist and campaigner Symon Hill, who was arrested for allegedly shouting, "Who elected him?" when the King's proclamation was read out aloud in London's oxford, took to Twitter to slam the authorities for arresting the protestors for breach of peace.

He said, "I was arrested today in #Oxford after I voiced my opposition to the proclamation of "#CharlesIII". Can we be arrested simply for expressing an opinion in public? I was arrested under the Police Bill passed earlier this year. This is an outrageous assault on democracy. #NotMyKing

Another user by the name of 'yugo antifascist' shared a video with the trending hashtag to highlight the "fascist regime in the UK."