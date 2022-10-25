Climate Activists Vandalise King Charles' Wax Model With Chocolate Cake At Madame Tussauds

At least four people were arrested on Monday after they vandalised the waxwork of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds in London. The four climate activists have been arrested for criminal damage as they were captured on camera smearing chocolate cake over the lifelike model of the British monarch. A video clip, which is widely shared on social media platforms, shows a pair at first, removed their black clothing to reveal a white T-shirt wherein it was written- "Just Stop Oil"-- a coalition of groups working together to ensure the Government commits to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production. After throwing the cake, they shouted, "It is time for action."

🎂 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL CAKES THE KING 🎂



👑 Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #A22Network pic.twitter.com/p0DJ8v3XVB — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, London's Metropolitan Police, in a microblogging post, said it has responded swiftly to the incident and arrested four of them for criminal damage to the waxwork of the 73-year-old monarch. "We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs. Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident," it said in a tweet. Notably, this was not the first time that the royal families were targeted by the activists, but activist groups across Europe have attempted similar actions designed to draw attention to the role of fossil fuels in climate change.

Two climate crisis protesters pelted Claude Monet's "Haystacks" painting with mashed potatoes

Earlier on Sunday, at least two climate crisis protesters pelted Claude Monet's "Haystacks" painting with mashed potatoes at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany, CNN reported. Later, in a press release, said, "In doing so, they are asking society the same question as two courageous young women with tomato soup in London's National Gallery a week ago: What is worth more, art or life? More and more people refuse to tacitly accept the progressive destruction and endangerment of human life on our earth." Following the attack, Britain's Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents many workers from the arts and culture sector, said it support the action as it aimed to change the attitude of the government toward the climate.

Image: Twitter/@JustStop_Oil