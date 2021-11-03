Climate Change Action: Alex Ellis Hails India's Sign-up To Breakthrough Agenda At COP26

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, took to Twitter on Wednesday to welcome India's signing of the Glasgow Breakthrough Agenda, launched by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at COP26. "Welcome India Flag of India, sign up to the Glasgow Breakthroughs on power, road transport, steel, and low carbon hydrogen. A commitment to make CleanTech affordable and accessible for all," Alex Ellis tweeted.

According to the UK-backed Breakthrough Agenda, all the member countries will coordinate and bolster the climate action each year to accelerate the use and development of climate-friendly technologies and increase economic growth by the end of 2030. According to a statement issued by the British government, over 40 world leaders have supported and signed up for the Breakthrough Agenda, including India, the US, China, and other countries that are facing the challenges posed by climate change. Around 70% of the world's economy and every region has signed the Agenda, said the statement.

Welcome India 🇮🇳 sign up to the Glasgow Breakthroughs on power, road transport, steel, and low carbon hydrogen.



A commitment to make #CleanTech affordable and accessible for all. https://t.co/mPzZSbISJq — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) November 3, 2021

What is the Breakthrough Agenda?

The Breakthrough Agenda is modelled on the British government's landmark 'Net Zero Strategy', which brings member countries on one platform and works on climate action each year to make clean technologies the most affordable, and accessible for all, replacing traditional technologies in most polluting sectors by the end of this decade. The agenda aims at developing and supporting member countries to access the innovation and tools needed to transition to net zero. Notably, the Glasgow Breakthrough Agenda will boost the developmental project so that by 2030, clean technologies can be enjoyed everywhere. Apart from lowering the emission rate, the project also aims to create more and more jobs and greater prosperity, as per the UK government press release.

By making clean technology the most affordable, accessible & attractive choice, the default go-to in what are currently the most polluting sectors, we can cut emissions around the world.



The Glasgow Breakthroughs @COP26 will turbocharge this forward.



➡️ https://t.co/EBTRBfopBe pic.twitter.com/YS8FrGJdX8 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 2, 2021

The first five goals of the Glasgow Breakthrough Agenda include power, rapid transport, steel, hydrogen, and agriculture. According to the UK government, the right delivery of the first five breakthroughs could "create 20 million new jobs globally and add over USD 16 trillion across both emerging and advanced economies." At COP26, Johnson announced the 'Clean Green Initiative' on Tuesday, which includes heavy funding of £3 billion in investments. Under this initiative, the right delivery of sustainable infrastructure and revolutionary green technology in developing countries will be made available, further helping to combat climate change and boost economic growth globally.

Image: Twitter/@AlexWEllis