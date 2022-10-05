Climate Protesters Disrupt UK PM Liz Truss; Get Evicted & Called 'anti-growth Coalition'

Environmental group Greenpeace campaigners on Wednesday disrupted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' first speech as the British leader at the Conservative Party conference where she discussed making U-turns on her climate policies. Two female climate activists barged the conference waving a flag with a message emblazoned: “Who voted for this?” Truss was outlining her controversial economic policies when the environmental activists slammed her for what they described as "shredding" of the party election manifesto as she refused to act on the climate change policies. “Let’s get them removed,” Truss was heard saying in the footage that circulated online. The campaigners were escorted out of the conference centre in Birmingham by security guards.

"Anti-growth coalition arrived at the hall a bit too early," UK Prime Minister Liz Truss quipped after the environmental campaigners were coerced out of the hall.

💥💥💥 @Greenpeace protesters shout 'who voted for fracking?' in the middle of Liz Truss' first Conservative Party Conference speech as Prime Minister. You love to see it 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ktaThX8qJ8 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 5, 2022

Greenpeace condemns Truss for backtracking on fracking, strong climate action

Shortly after the incident that caught the world's attention, Greenpeace UK issued a statement, saying that there were at least seven areas linked to the environment that Truss had backtracked on, contradictory to what was promised in the 2019 Conservative election manifesto. These included environmental protection, climate action, workers’ rights and tackling inequality. It is to be noted, that Liz Truss had refrained from making global warming or climate a campaign focus during the elections. She started her speech on Wednesday by acknowledging that the UK was suffering the worst global economic crisis and that “in these tough times, we need to step up.”

“We gather at a vital time for the UK,” UK PM said, adding that “these are stormy days. We’re dealing with the global economic crisis caused by Covid and by Putin’s appalling war in Ukraine. In these tough times, we need to step up." Truss asserted, “I am determined to get Britain moving."

Greenpeace derided Truss' "U-turn" on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections. "Nobody voted for fracking, nobody voted to cut benefits, nobody voted to trash nature, nobody voted to scrap workers' rights," the environmental group stated on Twitter. "There's a whole host of things that the Conservatives were elected to do in 2019, that they are simply not doing," it added. The group justified the disruption of Truss' speech by its activists, stressing that the activists were there to “denounce the Prime Minister ‘shredding’ her party’s 2019 manifesto promises.”