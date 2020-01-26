UK: Cobbler Has Toe Stitched To Hand After Losing Thumb In Accident

A cobbler who lost his thumb in a horrific accident at work has his toe stitched to hand. Last January, David Lee was trimming the heel of a shoe and his hand got accidentally stuck in a machine and his right thumb was cut off, as per reports. The 40-year-old somehow managed to call 999 and was immediately rushed to hospital where the surgeons replaced the big toe from his right foot and stitched it to his hand.

David, recalling the incident, said it was a traumatic experience and that he saw his thumb drop on the floor. He added that he had no pain and turned the machines in the shop off.

READ: Surgeons Replace Man's Toe With His Thumb After He Accidentally Chops It Off

Doctors suggested David to replace it with toe

He added he was just worried and would not able to fix shoes again. He further added that it just happened so fast, but he felt no pain at all and turned off his machine. He was taken to King's Mill Hospital, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire before being transferred to the Pulvertaft Hand Centre, at Royal Derby Hospital where the doctors suggested the toe-to-thumb surgery.

David said the doctors recommended using his toe and he did not give it a second thought. David is one of only a handful of people to have undergone the procedure. Jill Arrowsmith, one of the two Consultant Hand Surgeons who performed the surgery said that she was really elated to be able to give David his life back.

READ: Odisha Woman With Genetic Abnormality Born With 20 Toes And 12 Fingers

US man gets his thumb replaced with toe

Similarly, a US man, Aiden Adkins, got his thumb replaced with his toe after he accidentally sawed it while making a wooden gift for his then-girlfriend. Adkins who hails from Carson City in Michigan was chopping wood in his garage in April and accidentally chopped off his thumb finger. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and the doctors warned him and his family that they have four hours to reattach his thumb.

However, his family members were unable to find the thumb. They forced the surgeons to sew up Adkins' hand without a left thumb. But the doctors recommended that they could use his toes finger instead. Adkins who wants to work in taxidermy decided he'd rather have a thumb and be missing one toe.

READ: Human Hair Behind Pigeons' Lost Toes In Urban Areas, Study Finds

READ: China: Teenager Who Looked Like 'grandmother' Undergoes Surgery For 'new Face'