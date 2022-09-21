Last Updated:

Communal Violence Erupts In UK's Birmingham & Smethwick After Leicester; Temple Vandalised

Several communal clashes were again reported in other locations in UK on Tuesday, where protestors were seen climbing on the temple walls in Smethwick.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar

Image: @WasiqUK/Twitter


Multiple communal clashes were again reported in other locations in United Kingdoms on Tuesday, where protestors were seen climbing on the temple walls and chanting inane slogans. Until Monday, the unrest was limited to Leicester. However, on Tuesday, it extended to Birmingham and Smethwick regions. In several social media videos, protestors were seen vandalising the Durga temple and shouting slogans.

Though protestors were seen donning black-coloured hoodies to shield their identity, media reports claimed the protestors were from Pakistan. The latest clashes in Birmingham and Smethwick came after Leicestershire Police on Tuesday declared that the situation was "calm". 

What lead to violence in the UK?

According to the UK police, the first incident of communal violence was reported on August 28 following an India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match held in Dubai. Initially, the tensions were between the cricket fans of both countries but gradually two communities got involved in the attack.

Until Saturday, police said there were only a few reports of minor incidents in the densely populated region. But the matter turned worst when a man targeted a Hindu temple and pulled down a religious flag outside the temple on Melton Road, Leicester. While the disturbing clips went viral on social media, UK police are said to have arrested at least 47 individuals. 

Police call communities to maintain peace 

Some videos doing rounds on the internet show the incident took place in the presence of police officers who were dealing with public unrest in the region. Though the police acknowledged the incident, it said the matter is under investigation. Meanwhile, the UK police called for peace and said the police team would continue to patrol the disputed areas and appealed to maintain peace and harmony.

Unlike earlier, this time, a police team was seen at the locations in order to avert any untoward incidents. Furthermore, it said that a large number of people were searched, wherein two men were arrested and remain in custody – one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and another on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

Police clarify rumours: No mosques were attacked 

Earlier on Friday, Chief Constable Nixon said there had been a total of 27 arrests as part of the “policing operation in the east Leicester area". Besides, rumours of an attack on a mosque surfaced on social media on Saturday, which the Leicestershire Police dispelled saying, "We've seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked".

Officers on the ground have confirmed this is not true. Please only share information on social media you know to be true." It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when such incidents took place in one of the most diverse cities in the UK. Earlier last month, the local administration imposed similar dispersal orders after a few days of unrest believed to involve local Hindu and Muslim groups in the wake of the India Vs Pakistan match.

First Published:
