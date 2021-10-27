Concrete Can Grow Like Trees? TalkRadio Host's Goof-up With Climate Activist Goes Viral

On Tuesday, British radio host Mike Graham invited the spokesperson of controversial climate activism group, Insulate Britain, Cameron Ford, to talk about the ongoing climate change protests. Ford joined Graham on his TalkRadio morning show ostensibly to talk about his organization's disruptive protests that have blocked British roadways. Recently, the UK's transport secretary announced an injunction against the protesters to ban them from England's 'entire strategic road network.'

Mike's interview with Insulate Britain spokesman Cameron lasts less than a minute.@Iromg | @InsulateLove pic.twitter.com/yJS7DheACq — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 26, 2021

Mike Graham kicked off the TalkRadio interview by asking Cameron Ford, "What are you glued to," referring to the climate change protesters stopping traffic by glueing themselves to roads. Shrugging off Graham's cheesy question, Ford replied, "Just your screen, unfortunately."

Graham then asked Ford what he does for a living while prompting the young climate activist to note that he is a carpenter. The radio host then goes on to ask 'how safe that job is for the climate.' To this, Ford was quick to react, "Well, I work with timber, which is much more sustainable material than concrete." Ford added that wood is 'regenerative' because trees can be replanted.

The British journalist shot back asking, "You can grow all sorts of things? Can’t you?" To this, Ford dead-panned, "Well, you can’t grow concrete." Graham reacted, "Yes, you can," leaving the climate protester in stunned silence. The awkwardness ensued before the broadcast commentator ended the interview, which was barely a minute after.

At the end of the video, the 61-year-old can be seen saying, "Cheerio! That was Cameron, he grows trees, cuts them down, and then makes things from them. I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people." Interestingly, even after the embarrassing segment, TalkRadio's official Twitter handle can be seen promoting it on the internet. However, despite his attempts to embarrass the young activist, Graham was roundly mocked by Twitterati for his claim that concrete could be grown.

