Controversial Artist To Sell Prince Harry's Memoir 'smeared With Blood Of Afghan People'

Several copies of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir have been reportedly smeared with Afghan blood by an artist named Andrei Molodkin. The 25 blood-stained copies of the book, titled 'Spare', will be put on display and sold at a shop in Windsor with a five-figure price tag, as per a report from Sky news. The provocative artwork has stirred controversy, as it raises questions about the ethics of using human bodily fluids in art and the potential impact on the privacy of the subjects depicted in the memoir. Prince Harry has not yet commented on the matter.

Molodkin reportedly used some of the blood from a previous artwork he created, which involved projecting a sculpture filled with blood onto St Paul's Cathedral in London, in response to Prince Harry's comments about his military service in Afghanistan. Molodkin has declared that the proceeds generated from the sale of these blood-stained copies will be given to charities supporting Afghanistan. The artist, who calls his latest action "Blood Money," condemned Prince Harry's "othering" of human life and accused him of using his experiences in Afghanistan to sell books about his drug use, sexual exploits, and lethal attacks on the Taliban.

A look at the source of the controversy

Following their initial display in Windsor on Saturday, the blood-smeared copies of Prince Harry's memoir will reportedly be put up for sale at an arts organization in Kennington, London called a/political on May 2, according to a statement made by Molodkin's spokesperson. Prince Harry's memoir, in which he writes of killing 25 Taliban fighters while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan, has come under scrutiny and stirred controversy. The Prince states that he feels no pride in the act, neither does he feel shame. This has been met with criticism from many who argue that glorifying such violence is problematic.

Last month, in an interview with Sky News, Molodkin expressed his anger at Harry's comments and revealed his plan to project his blood-filled sculpture onto St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Molodkin claimed that Harry's memoir made it seem as though the Afghan people were "just 'chess figures'" and that killing them was akin to playing a video game. He went on to say that the incident seemed like a "safari situation" for the Duke of Sussex, and that he wanted to "drench" St. Paul's Cathedral in the blood of the Afghan people.