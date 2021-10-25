COP26: 150 UK Activists Take Up 764 Km Cycle Trip To Glasgow For Climate Change Awareness

A group of about 150 climate activists from the United Kingdom embarked on the first part of a planned cycle ride from London to Glasgow to raise awareness of climate change on Sunday, October 24. The cycling event, called 'Ride the Change', intends to cover 475 miles (764.44 kms) in seven and a half days to arrive in Glasgow for the start of the United Nations' Climate Summit-- COP26.

The group's head of fundraising, Patrick Ewe, told UK broadcaster Sky that the participants' goal is not to raise money but to urge others to take action on climate change.

"Well, it's a fun and social way to sort of highlight the climate solutions that are out there and inspire climate actions. For example, everyone is not getting sponsored to raise money, but to raise actions...It is all about having that peer-to-peer impact and pushing other people to take more climate action," Patrick told Bloomberg.

The 'Ride the Change' group informed that all riders have their own Do Nation pages where they can invite people to "support them with climate action pledges, see their combined impact, and how that contributes to the collective impact of the ride."

Goals of 'Ride the Change'

The cycling event, organised to raise awareness about climate change, has three goals-- to connect, experience and influence. According to the group, 'Ride the Change' will help build a community of climate champions who will experience the positive impact they can have by "showing leadership on climate action."

The organisers believe that by sharing their story of the over 760 km seven-day ride, the cyclists can "inspire individuals to take action and to influence decision-makers to be bolder in their climate commitments."

After reaching Oxford on October 24, the cyclists will head to Coventry on Monday, October 25. The other cities in the planned route include Stoke-on-Trent, Preston, Penrith, Dumfries, and East Kilbride, from where they'll make the last 10-mile journey to Glasgow.

Devon Teenager to cycle to Glasgow for COP26 Summit

Patrick and his group are not the only ones aiming to cycle up to Glasgow. Unable to pay the costly train fare and refusing to fly, sixteen-year-old Jessie Stevens of Newton Abbot in South Devon, has opted to pedal 570 miles to the COP26 Summit in Glasgow – and has urged the public to join her in the adventure, The Guardian reported.

According to The Guardian, Jessie wants to attend the climate summit in November to "bring youth representation to a conversation often dominated by older voices." She decided to ride her bike instead of taking the £150-plus train ticket. It will be a significant challenge. She told the UK media outlet that when she first devised the plan (when COP26 was postponed last year), even going 10 miles left her exhausted. She's been training her legs on Dartmoor's punishing hills, and she can now run 70 miles in a day. The Adventure Syndicate, a group of outstanding female cyclists known for their ultra-long-distance raids, is backing her on her mission.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)