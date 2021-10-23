COP26: Achieving Global Climate Deal Will Be Harder Than Paris Accord, Says Alok Sharma

With COP26 just a week away, the UK-president-designate of the climate talks has said that achieving a global climate deal in Glasgow will be harder than signing the 2015 Paris agreement. After being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the COP26 will begin on 31 October. Over 120 world leaders - including Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden - along with 25,000 delegates are expected to attend the event. According to The Guardian, Alok Sharma, who is the cabinet minister in charge of the UK-hosted talks, admitted that achieving a climate deal in three weeks will be really tough. The task would be to get nearly 200 countries to implement stringent cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions, that too in line with holding global temperature increases to within 1.5C of pre-industrial level, Sharma explained.

The UK-president-designate said that what world leaders did in Paris in 2015 was “brilliant”. However, he went on to say that the 2015 deal was just a “framework agreement”, adding that a lot of detailed rules were left for the future. “What we’re trying to her in Glasgow is actually really tough,” Sharma said. COP26 is “definitely harder than Paris on lots of levels,” he added. But, on a positive note, Sharma said that the world leaders have an understanding that they need to deal with the climate crisis.

It is to mention that under the Paris agreement, 197 nations agreed to limit global heating to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and to “pursue efforts” to remain within 1.5C. However, the commitments they came up with were inadequate and eventually will lead to a catastrophic 3C rise, experts believe. Under the agreement, the government are required to return to the negotiating table every five years with more ambitious plans, but due to the unprecedented pandemic, COP26 was postponed to this year.

Now, talks just over a week away, Sharma said that measuring all countries’ national climate plans against the 1.5C goal would be a key part of the Glasgow climate talks. He explained that if a country’s nationally determined contributions (NDC) are not good enough, they will have to come back to the negotiating table. Further, Sharma warned that the world would judge harshly any country seen to damage the chances of meeting the 15C goal.

UK still awaiting NDC from China

Moreover, as per the media outlet, Sharma noted that geopolitics has changed markedly since the Paris talks in 2015. He said that the “stars were perhaps differently aligned” back then, hinting at present relations between the US and China. Sharma said that he was still awaiting an NDC from China, which is the biggest emitter.

Notably, in recent weeks, Chinese experts have downplayed the fears, pointing to the country’s increases in renewable energy generations. However, there have been questions over China’s commitment to climate action, as the government signalled it could increase coal production in response to high energy prices. Doubts also remain over whether China will stick to a relatively unambitious goal of causing emissions to peak by 2030. It is worth noting that China’s President Xi Jinping is almost certain to miss the talks.

Image: AP