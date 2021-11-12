COP26: Activists Deflate Luxury Cars' Tyres In Glasgow To Raise Carbon Emissions Awareness

Climate activists claim to have deflated the tyres of luxury cars parked in Glasgow to raise awareness of carbon emissions during the COP26 conference. A number of SUVs in the city's affluent West End were tagged with climate violation flyers. According to Express UK, Scotland police stated that they were aware of the incidents and had intensified patrols in the area. Thousands of activists have travelled to Glasgow in recent weeks for the United Nations Climate Summit, which concludes on Friday, November 11.

On November 10, Thursday, pharmacist Jamie MacConnacher discovered that his Land Rover's two front tyres had flattened. Express UK quoted him as saying, "I don't think targeting individuals that have these vehicles is the right way to do it. They don't know what the reason for somebody having that car is." According to a flyer left on MacConnacher's vehicle, it is driving the climate breakdown, especially in poor countries. Later, the activist group 'Tyred of SUVs' claimed responsibility, claiming that they had deflated the tyres of approximately 60 luxury cars in the rich neighbourhood, the media agency reported.

BBC reported, citing the group, "If 4x4 drivers were a nation, they'd be the seventh biggest polluters on the planet. If the 1% won't take responsibility for the climate destruction they wreak, we'll make them."

COP26 sparked a number of protests

COP26 has sparked a number of protests as world leaders and industry leaders bring the conference to a close after a period of promises and pledges. However, accumulated incidents of police intimidation, harassment, and aggression towards COP26 activists are creating an atmosphere of fear and repression on Glasgow's streets and have chilling effects on protest, according to campaigners and monitoring groups, Express News reported. 21 scientists were arrested after they chained themselves together and blocked a road bridge over the River Clyde.

Despite global leaders' efforts to reduce carbon footprints, 100,000 people marched in Glasgow to demand more action on the climate crisis. Reportedly, officers also contained a group of socialist activists after pyrotechnics were set off during the march - one person was then arrested. World leaders and business heads have pledged to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. A draft proposal has been submitted, and the US and China have agreed on joint measures to fight climate change and reduce emissions in a rare public diplomacy statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Shutterstock