COP26: Boris Johnson Faces Criticism For Defying COVID Norms At UN Climate Summit Opening

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing stern criticism on Twitter after he was snapped sitting among guests without appropriate COVID measures. Images of the PM, where he was seen seated beside 72-year-old UN Chief Antonio Guterres and 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough at the COP26, had surfaced on the internet.

Several Twitteratis, including Opposition MPs of the British government, called out the PM for defying mandated rules of the UN Climate Summit, which highlighted that "participants must wear a mask indoors except when eating, sitting in offices or sitting in a negotiation unless medically exempt." Labor Party MP, Anna McMorrin took to Twitter to lambast Johnson after photos of the un-masked PM went viral on the internet. 'It's one thing to show how little you care but quite another to sit next to 95-year-old David Attenborough and not wear a mask,' the MP wrote.

Shadow Commerce Minister Bill Esterson also criticised the leader for choosing not to wear a mask at the opening ceremony of the crucial climate summit. 'Boris Johnson has chosen not to wear a mask sitting next to David Attenborough at COP26. Attenborough is 95 and at extremely high risk of covid,' he wrote on Twitter. Taking the jibe to yet another level, a Palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke took to Twitter and pointed that Johnson did not even care to stay awake at the inauguration ceremony. 'When you are sitting next to 95-year-old Sir David at and bro and you still can be arsed to wear a mask...or even stay awake,' she wrote.

It’s one thing to show how little you care but quite another sit next to 95 year old David Attenborough and NOT wear a MASK. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/RiVEbRfDaL — Anna McMorrin MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@AnnaMcMorrin) November 1, 2021

Boris Johnson chose not to wear a mask sat next to David Attenborough at #COP26 Attenborough is 95 and is at a very high risk from Covid. Wearing a mask protects other people yet Johnson couldn’t be bothered to protect Attenborough from Covid. Says it all about Johnson. — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) November 1, 2021

When you’re sitting next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough and you *still* can’t be arsed to wear a mask.



Or even stay awake. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/xrhXUMky2F — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 2, 2021

PM Johnson launches 'Breakthrough Agenda'

On Tuesday, PM Johnson announced an international plan to deliver clean and affordable technology everywhere by 2030 at COP26, the British government said in a statement. "Over 40 world leaders have backed and signed up to the new 'Breakthrough Agenda,' including the US, India, EU, China, developing economies and some of the countries most vulnerable to climate change – representing more than 70% of the world’s economy and every region," the statement added. The Breakthrough Agenda is aimed to make clean technologies the most affordable, accessible, and attractive choice for all globally in each of the most polluting sectors by 2030, "particularly supporting the developing world to access the innovation and tools needed to transition to net zero."

Image: @AnnaMcMorrin_Twitter