COP26 Negotiators In Heated Crunch Talks After Failure To Strike Agreement Within Deadline

In the latest draft of the COP26 climate agreement published on November 13, a reference considering phasing out of coal and ending the subsidies for fossil fuels has been retained, albeit slightly weakened. A report by CNN stated that if the final text makes a mention of fossil fuels, and it would be an unprecedented inclusion in the history of the COP process. Notably, all other 25 COPs before the latest one in Glasgow never included the role of coal, oil and as a driver of climate crisis in the final text.

The new draft, which is presently in the third iteration, called on countries to swiftly ramp up the use of clean power generation and energy efficiency measures “including accelerating efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, recognizing the need for support towards a just transition.” the US media outlet noted that the language on fossil fuels has been watered down with each draft so far. But the latest one adds a reference to “the need for support towards a just transition."

The term referred to a country’s requirement to ensure that people do not lose their livelihoods, access to power or even get left behind as the world begin phasing out coal, oil and gas projects. But the climate negotiators failed to reach a consensus by Friday, 12 November evening to announce a deal. This triggered heated talks that ultimately went overtime Saturday.

Saudi Arabia allegedly hindering talks on oil cuts

At United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26, Saudi Arabia expressed shock at repeated complaints that the world’s largest oil producer is working on sabotaging the negotiations behind the scenes. As per a report by report by The Associated Press, Saudi’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud showcased the tightest of smiles on his face as he strode through the hallway of the climate talks taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. He dismissed the allegations as 'false' and 'a lie'.

Abdulaziz’s remarks came as negotiators from around 200 nations are trying to come up against a weekend deadline to find consensus on the next steps to reduce the world’s fossil fuel emissions and tackle the climate crisis. AP noted that Saudi Arabia’s participation in climate talks itself can seem incongruous as the kingdom became wealthy and powerful due to oil being involved in negotiations. While committing to the efforts of emissions-cutting efforts at home, Saudi leaders have also made it clear that they intend to both pump and sell their oil as long as global demand lasts.

Saudi Arabia’s team introduced proposals ranging from a call to abandon the talks, as they often stretch into early morning hours each day. However, reportedly, climate negotiations veterans allege are kingdom’s complex efforts to play country factions against one another with the goal of blocking agreement on definite steps to move the world away from coal, gas and oil.

(IMAGE: AP)