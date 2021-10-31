COP26 Summit: Alok Sharma Calls On Leader To 'banish Ghosts Of Past' With Climate Vows

The President of the upcoming COP26 climate summit, Alok Sharma, recently called on global leaders to “banish ghosts of the past” and step up with new pledges to lower emissions as the world is running out of time to keep warming below 1.5 degree celcius. While speaking to Sky News, Sharma, a former UK Business secretary, said that during the conference in Glasgow, he will be working to extract meaningful pledges from the representatives of almost 200 nations in attendance. He reiterated that world leaders need to come out of Glasgow saying with credibility that “we have kept 1.5°C alive. 1.5°C really matters”.

The UK is responsible for overseeing the negotiations at the COP26. As leaders prepare for the climate conference, Sharma could not say with certainty that the two-week event would end with a deal to keep that prospect alive. But he added that he will try to extract meaningful pledges from world leaders as the planet is running out of time to tackle climate change.

While speaking to the media outlet, the UK Cabinet minister noted that according to IPCC (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) the planet is already at global warming of 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels. Sharma went on to say that at 1.5°C there will be nations across the globe that will be underwater, which is why the world leaders need to get an agreement in Glasgow in a bid to overcome climate change over the next decade. He added that all countries, particularly the G20 ones, needed to do better in lowering emissions.

COP26 Climate Summit

It is important to mention that delegates from almost 200 nations will be involved in hammering out a deal to prevent climate change. The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK. Besides PM Modi, the Summit will have in attendance the President of the United States Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, France President Emmanuel Macron among others.

The global leaders at the summit are going to discuss the various ways to collaborate and tackle the pressing issue of climate change. However, experts, according to The Guardian, also believe that developing counties are going to clash with richer nations over the funding that the former say they should be given to help them introduce the green technologies needed to replace their coal and oil-burning power stations. Arab states, on the other hand, reportedly want to continue drilling for oil as long as possible.

