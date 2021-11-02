COP26 Summit: Over 100 World Leaders Strike Deal To End Deforestation By 2030

In the first significant agreement made at the COP26 climate summit, over 100 world leaders have pledged to end and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in saving forests. On Tuesday, Brazil will be one of the signatories of the agreement, despite the fact that the nation constitutes large swaths of the Amazon rainforest which have been chopped. As per BBC, experts have applauded the initiative and said promises should be followed as they had cautioned against a prior agreement that was signed in 2014, saying that it "failed to slow deforestation at all".

Cutting down trees basically depletes forests, which further leads to climatic changes as it could not absorb a large quantity of global warming gas CO2. Meanwhile, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has referred to the deal which will be achieved on Tuesday as a "landmark agreement to protect and restore the Earth's forests", as per BBC. The two-week COP26 climate summit in Glasgow is viewed as the crucial component in order to bring climate change under control.

Nations commit to reverse deforestation

Approximately 85% of the world's forests are covered by the nations -- Canada, Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United States and the United Kingdom. The leaders of these nations said that they will sign the commitment. Additionally, it has been decided that some of the allotted money will go to developing nations to help with land restoration, wildfire suppression, and indigenous community support.

Deforestation would also be eliminated from the international trade of food and other agricultural goods like palm oil, soya, and cocoa, the governments of 28 nations pledged. The industries of these goods contribute to forest degradation by chopping down trees to create room for livestock to graze or cultivate crops. Over 30 of the world's largest corporations would pledge to stop investing in deforestation-related operations. In addition, £1.1 billion fund will be created to conserve the tropical rainforest of the Congo Basin, which is considered to be the world's second-biggest.

The world's top exporter of palm oil is Indonesia, causing severe problems for indigenous peoples as the production is triggering tree devastation, land degradation and territorial loss. Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the world's largest rainforest, the Amazon, surged to a 12-year peak in the year 2020.

Experts hail the 'significant' agreement

Quoting Professor Simon Lewis, an expert on climate and forests at University College London, BBC reported, “It is good news to have a political commitment to end deforestation from so many countries, and significant funding to move forward on that journey."

Stressing that the agreement will be signed to reverse deforestation, Ana Yang, the executive director of Chatham House Sustainability Accelerator, stated called the move a crucial one at the COP26 summit. She went on to say that this summit will focus on raising ambition and keeping global temperature hikes below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(Image: Unsplash/White House)