COP26: UK PM Boris Johnson Likely To Pledge 1.3 Billion USD For Climate Finance

At the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to commit 1 billion pounds, which is 1.3 billion USD in climate finance in support for developing nations by 2025. According to the reports, at the conference, the PM will also encourage other nations to get serious about climate change, and if they don't act today it will be too late for the future generation tomorrow.

The British government has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest after committing 11.6 billion pounds, which is 15.9 billion USD in climate finance over the next five years. By 2025, the latest contribution would bring the total amount of money committed to 12.6 billion pounds.

The Prime Minister will urge world leaders to take concrete steps

According to a statement released by the British High Commission, the Prime Minister will urge world leaders to take concrete steps to phase out coal, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, stop deforestation and provide climate finance to developing countries on the front lines of the climate crisis. The statement continued by saying that these efforts will make the most difference in cutting emissions this decade on the world's route to net-zero emissions and keeping alive the global goal of limiting increasing temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius under the Paris Agreement.

According to the British High Commission, the Prime Minister will gather some of the world's largest economies and the countries, who are most vulnerable to climate change around one table later today to hear what is at stake for countries if action is not taken now, and to set the tone for two weeks of negotiations ahead.

Global temperatures are currently expected to rise to 2.7 degrees Celsius

The COP26 climate meeting comes six years after over 190 countries adopted the Paris Agreement in 2015, which aims to keep global temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius, with a goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, global temperatures are currently expected to rise to 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the United Nations. Scientists agree that emissions must be cut in half by 2030 to meet the Paris goals. According to the reports of the United Nations, commitments by governments of various countries, including Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, to decrease greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient to escape catastrophic climate change.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP