COP26: UK PM Boris Johnson 'very Worried' About Not Getting 'agreements We Need'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concerns that the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will fail to get the necessary agreements to combat climate change, admitting that it is "touch and go" but said that he feels it can be done. Johnson was attending the Children's News Conference on Monday where he was answering questions raised by school kids.

"I am very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need and it is touch and go, it is very, very difficult, but I think it can be done," Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister pointed out that the United Kingdom has significantly reduced CO2 and coal emissions and that he believes the COP26 goals can be met. He went on to say that to reach net-zero carbon neutrality by the middle of the century, the globe needs as many people as possible. He acknowledged that there was a lot of "peer pressure" at the summit, with countries following in the footsteps of friends and neighbours, but said that it's very, very far from apparent that "we'll get the breakthrough that we need", SKY News reported.

He applauded Australia's resolve to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 but noted that the country's heavy reliance on coal would make it really difficult. However, while standing alongside WWF UK's chief executive Tanya Steele, Sky News reported that the British Prime Minister told the children, "They've done a heroic thing, the Australians, in getting to that commitment."

Russian President expresses sadness on not being able to attend COP26 in person

Later, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone, pleading with him to move Moscow's goal of net-zero emissions from 2060 to 2050. Sky News quoted a spokesperson from the UK Prime Minister's office as saying, "The prime minister expressed his hope that Russia will raise that target to achieve net-zero by 2050 as well as making further progress on ending deforestation and an ambitious nationally determined contribution."

Meanwhile, in view of the coronavirus situation in Russia, President Putin expressed sadness that he would not be able to attend the COP26 summit in person. Mr Putin's absence from COP26 was announced by the Kremlin last week.

The COP26 conference begins this Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland and the UK government hopes that many world leaders will attend and commit to policies that will dramatically reduce carbon emissions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her attendance at the event on Monday, October 25.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)