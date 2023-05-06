Coronation Clampdown: 'Not My King' Protesters Arrested In London's Trafalgar Square

The coronation of King Charles III has launched royal pomp and fervour in the air across the United Kingdom. However, not everyone is happy about it. As thousands of people took to the streets of London to catch one sight of the new monarch on Saturday, several others identifying as anti-monarchists held flags that read "not my King."

In St James' Park, a man with a megaphone in hand was apprehended by authorities spread along the procession route, in spite of not using the device. The man was later identified to be Graham Smith, the leader of anti-monarchy group Republic. So far, dozens have been arrested as the police make sure to not let anything rain on the royal parade. Protesters from Just Stop Oil were also detained on the Mall.

According to Sky News, law enforcement officials said that four people were taken under arrest on "suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance" after they were found having lock-on devices in their possession. In addition to that, three people were arrested at Wellington Arch and currently remain in custody "on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage."

Republic campaign group protesters arrested and banners saying ‘Not My King’ confiscated. At the edge of a protest in Trafalgar Square which had been cleared by police.



Does this look like the actions of democratic state to you? pic.twitter.com/Ed0s5iJZQN — hate zine (@hatezine) May 6, 2023

This is Kush. He is 33-year-old doctor.



Today he was planning to quietly hold a sign saying JUST STOP OIL, whilst in the crowd for the Coronation. He was arrested along with 20 others.



Free speech is a core British value – and we have just lost it. pic.twitter.com/epCwVlTiM7 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 6, 2023

Anti-monarchist groups call coronation a 'dystopian nightmare'

Calling the situation a "dystopian nightmare," a spokeswoman for Just Stop Oil revealed that five protesters were arrested at Downing Street even though they only intended to " display T-shirts and flags." Luke Whiting, a 26-year-old Republic activist, said that people from his group were arrested for bringing bright yellow placards.

"We were very open with police about what we planned to do, which is hold a demonstration in Trafalgar Square. It seems [the protesters] have been arrested using these new powers. It's quite a worrying thing to happen, we were pretty shocked," he said, adding that the police were initially "open" to the group's plans. The clampdown by authorities juxtaposes with extravagant celebrations, processions, and cheering, all of which aim to give King Charles a perfect welcome, even though some might not like it.