Coronation: Official Portraits Of Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla Out

The official portraits of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla have been released after the monarch's coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, as per the official Twitter account of the king and queen. There have been four official portraits which were released publically on May 8. There is one family portrait, one has just the king and the queen and their individual portraits. Following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, Hugo Burnand has clicked the family portraits of the UK royals.

On May 6, one witnessed a horse-drawn golden carriage, and the sound of choristers and trumpeters filling Westminster Abbey. While hundreds of Coldstream Guards threw their bearskin hats into the air and shouted “Hip, hip hooray!” Further, Popstars, young and old have been a part of the moment for which King Charles waited 70 years. Despite of the persistent rains, thousands of people attended the grandeur event of the UK. Around 2,000 guests attended the service and many thousands more well-wishers lined the route from the abbey to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the occasion, reported AP. Some had camped for days in the volatile spring weather to secure a spot along the Mall that would guarantee a view of Charles and Camilla riding in the fairy-tale coach, wearing their crowns.

Here's how King Charles Coronation official portraits look like

Taking to Twitter, The Royal family wrote: "An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May." With the tweet, they attached a portrait in which all the UK Royals were present except the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids. Starting from left, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London.

An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May.

The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May.



The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May.

An official portrait of Her Majesty The Queen following her Coronation on 6th May.



An official portrait of Her Majesty The Queen following her Coronation on 6th May.

Further, King Charles thanked and acknowledged the love that people have shown for his Coronation. Taking to Twitter, the Rayal family wrote: "As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion." Further, he added, "We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."