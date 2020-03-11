Coronavirus: UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive

UK health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries reportedly said that she had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Dorries said that she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out and had been self-isolating herself at home. Dorries, who is an MP for Mid Bedfordshire, reportedly said in a statement that Public Health England had started tracing people she had contact with. The MP later tweeted "pretty rubbish but I hope I'm over the worst of it now". She also added that she was worried about her 84-year-old mother who was staying with her and began to cough on Tuesday.

Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone. — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that she had "done the right thing" by isolating herself at home and wished for her speedy recovery. He added: "I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science."

1/2: Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 10, 2020

2/2: I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 10, 2020

383 confirmed cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has soared to 383 as the third infected patient died. UK's Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that the number of cases in the country abruptly rose by at least 62, which is the biggest recorded one-day spike since the outbreak. England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told the British media that a 60-year-old man who had significant underlying health conditions contracted COVID-19 and was put under medical supervision. NHS England had confirmed that the patient had recently travelled from Italy. At least 23,513 citizens have been diagnosed in a health screening procedure across the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair an emergency Cobra meeting later today to decide measures to curb or delay the Coronavirus spread, confirmed reports.

