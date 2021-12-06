Couple Pays £4k For Hotel Quarantine In UK, Says Govt Should Compensate: Report

Amid soaring cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, the UK government has invoked stringent measures to check the spread of the highly infectious virus. According to the new guidelines announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all travellers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board the flight. Apart from testing for the infectious virus, travellers need to stay in quarantine for ten days at the designated hotel.

However, the guidelines imposed by the UK government are facing criticism from travellers who had left South Africa for Britain before the emergence of the Omicron variant and now have to spend a hefty amount for quarantine at hotels. In a report published by Daily Mail on Sunday, a family having a couple and two children shared their ordeal about paying £4,000 (approximately Rs 4,00,000) to stay in a quarantined hotel.

While speaking to Daily Mail, Owen Hancock, 35, and Emily Mennie, 30, said they were "left stranded" when the country was added to the UK's red list due to the new COVID-19 variant. The couple said they left the country with their family for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic but added they never imagined their tour would turn into a "chaotic trip".

According to the couple, they had a difficult time while booking a return ticket to their hometown. However, when they reached the airport with a negative COVID report, they were told to reschedule their flights and PCR tests. The couple claimed they were fully vaccinated. Upon returning to London, they were asked to stay in a hotel for ten days as per quarantine guidelines, irrespective of their vaccination status. Now, the couple has been facing a financial burden of over £4,000.

Couple seeks compensation from UK govt for hotel quarantine norms

During a conversation with Daily Mail, they said the UK government must pay the charges of the hotel. They also set up an online petition which has attracted more than 40,000 signatures. The petition seeks hotel charges from the Boris Johnson government to those who are caught in the same situation.

"The government's treatment of this has been chaotic and that's apparent from the number of people who have approved our petition and call on the Prime Minister to ponder on their decision," the couple told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,992 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the country with 54 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 246 cases of the new coronavirus variant were detected in the United Kingdom in the past week.

(Image: AP)