'Courage, Fortitude And Faith': Royal Family Releases Rare Pictures Of Prince Philip

Philip was deeply involved in the funeral planning, and aspects of it reflect his personality, including his love of the rugged Land Rover.

The Duke of Edinburgh was first captured on camera back in 1937 at the age of around 15. The Queen and The Duke’s enduring marriage has seen them support each other through many years of Royal duties.

Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” at a martial but also personal funeral that will mark the death of the monarch. 

The Duke worked with Estate workers, farmers & conservationists to maintain the Estates for future generations, through wildlife conservation & biodiversity initiatives.

Hymns and music during funeral at Windsor Castle will reflect Philip’s military ties and wartime service in the Royal Navy. 

The Duke of Edinburgh was also closely involved in the management of The Queen’s Private Estates: Sandringham and Balmoral, as well as Windsor Great and Home Parks.

His interest in wildlife and bird-watching began as he travelled to Southern Pacific Ocean in 1956, where he identified and photographed native seabirds, including Adelie penguins in Antarctica.

The Duke of Edinburgh went on to become one of the Royal Navy’s youngest first lieutenants and saw active service in WWII.

In 1953, HRH was given honorary appointments, becoming Admiral of the Fleet, British Army Field Marshal, and Royal Air Force Marshal. Many elements of funeral will follow military protocol.

The Duke had a number of Commonwealth appointments over the course of his life. He had military affiliations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago. 

Twitter/@RoyalFamily

Prince Philip took a special interest in science, technology and in 1952, and was a Senior Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. 

The British monarch had overseen the construction and design of the Royal Yacht Britannia. 

His love of carriage-driving and ponies will be a poignant feature of his funeral.

HRH is seen at  tiller of Dragon class yacht ‘Bluebottle’, named after colour of its hull. The yacht was wedding present to Queen and The Duke, and was loaned to Lt Cdr Graham Mann.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a keen sailor. From 1956 to 1970 and then again from 1975 to 1980, he served as President of the Royal Yachting Association. 

Inspired by the Moray Badge, for which Prince Philip had worked whilst a pupil at Gordonstoun School, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award challenged young people.

